Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Down 44.7% in February

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the January 31st total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of TEI traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,963. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.0633 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
