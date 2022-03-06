Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $103.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.07.

Shares of THC opened at $91.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.69 and its 200-day moving average is $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $91.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 11,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $859,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,048 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,643 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 107,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,844,000 after buying an additional 98,668 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

