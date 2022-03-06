Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.400-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

NYSE TNC traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.39. 49,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,753. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $70.14 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.35 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Tennant by 563.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 85,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tennant by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,807,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,498,000 after buying an additional 73,363 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tennant by 52.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 24,556 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tennant by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 20,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Tennant by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,483,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

