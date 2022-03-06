TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

Shares of TESS opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.09. TESSCO Technologies has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TESS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.