Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.56

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 100140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Argus lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

