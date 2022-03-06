The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Community Financial stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.18. Community Financial has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 32.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Financial will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In related news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $44,372.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Community Financial by 108.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Community Financial by 13.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Community Financial during the second quarter worth $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Financial during the second quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in Community Financial by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

