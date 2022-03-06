The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives $740.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $786.67.

SGPYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($12.08) to GBX 890 ($11.94) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($13.01) to GBX 880 ($11.81) in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.87. The stock had a trading volume of 22,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,563. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.5742 per share. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th.

The Sage Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.