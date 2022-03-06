The Sandbox Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.28 Billion (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 6th. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and approximately $471.73 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for $2.91 or 0.00007595 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00111500 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005377 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.17 or 0.00297635 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000583 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,124,944,772 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

