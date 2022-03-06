The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $37,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.97.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $258.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $219.07 and a 52 week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

