The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Receives $69.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.50.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,795 shares of company stock worth $6,931,533. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.58. 6,514,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,285,550. Southern has a 12 month low of $57.06 and a 12 month high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.05 and a 200-day moving average of $65.12.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Southern will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.