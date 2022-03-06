The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Down 49.6% in February

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the January 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.85) to GBX 2,160 ($28.98) in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Weir Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,441.00.

OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $9.57 on Friday. The Weir Group has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $14.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

