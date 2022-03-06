The Wendy’s Company to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Wendy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23.

Get Wendy's alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WEN. Argus cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

WEN opened at $21.53 on Friday. Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 215.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 507.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wendy’s (Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.