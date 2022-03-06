Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TBPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.06.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $717.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter worth $36,478,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter worth $25,201,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter worth $18,500,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,772,000 after purchasing an additional 583,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $4,276,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

