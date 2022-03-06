Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $125.00. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on THO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.33.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $87.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.64. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $80.47 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.17%.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Amelia Huntington purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $817,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after buying an additional 35,876 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,907,000 after buying an additional 125,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,059,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

