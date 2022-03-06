Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of Hilltop worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter worth about $201,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hilltop by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Shares of HTH opened at $29.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.10. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Hilltop’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilltop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.