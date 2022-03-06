Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New Investment in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 174,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.11% of GoPro as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 143,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in GoPro by 63.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 90,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 34,899 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 332.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 3.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 343,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GoPro by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 867,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,633 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $51,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,411 over the last ninety days. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GoPro in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoPro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.17. GoPro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

