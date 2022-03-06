Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,573 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.19% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,515,000 after buying an additional 174,669 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 77,431 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 228.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 17,334 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $17.42 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

