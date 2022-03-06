Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 294 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of iRobot worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iRobot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,025,000 after buying an additional 31,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in iRobot by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,031,000 after purchasing an additional 38,985 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in iRobot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 838,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,649 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iRobot by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 390,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after purchasing an additional 80,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iRobot by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 97,659 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their target price on iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

IRBT stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.22. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $53.10 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.93.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.14). iRobot had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

