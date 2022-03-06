Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 99 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Coherent were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Coherent by 20.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,821,000 after purchasing an additional 35,056 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 65,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,295,000 after purchasing an additional 38,809 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 62,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 44,609 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coherent by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coherent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $258.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.82 and a 52 week high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Coherent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.