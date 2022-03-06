Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thryv Holdings Inc. provides small-to-medium sized businesses with print and digital marketing solutions and Software as a Service end-to-end customer experience tools. Thryv Holdings Inc. is based in Dallas. “

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thryv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.09.

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $932.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Thryv has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 702,833 shares of company stock valued at $22,461,724 over the last quarter. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THRY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Thryv during the second quarter worth approximately $410,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Thryv during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thryv by 114.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,980,000 after buying an additional 357,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 73,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 657.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 58,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

