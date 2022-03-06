Tilray (TSE:TLRY) Rating Reiterated by MKM Partners

Tilray (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by MKM Partners in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.80.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at C$6.70 on Friday. Tilray has a 12-month low of C$6.56 and a 12-month high of C$27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.14.

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.

