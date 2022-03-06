Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$1.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.89 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tivity Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.33.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.80. The company had a trading volume of 494,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,887. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,153,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,140,000 after buying an additional 215,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 754,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,957,000 after acquiring an additional 80,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,476,000 after acquiring an additional 69,746 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 51,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after acquiring an additional 33,602 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.