Tom Libassi Acquires 35,000 Shares of Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) Stock

Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW – Get Rating) insider Tom Libassi purchased 35,000 shares of Helios Underwriting stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £55,300 ($74,198.31).

Tom Libassi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 31st, Tom Libassi bought 5,000 shares of Helios Underwriting stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £8,400 ($11,270.63).

Shares of Helios Underwriting stock opened at GBX 157.50 ($2.11) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £108.50 million and a P/E ratio of -32.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 169.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 163.59. Helios Underwriting Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 140 ($1.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 195 ($2.62).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Helios Underwriting Company Profile

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

