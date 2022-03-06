TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the January 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GRAMF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. 51,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,090. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. TPCO has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

About TPCO (Get Rating)

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

