Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several brokerages have commented on TPH. StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $179,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 52.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 14.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 676.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 76,328 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

