Tri Star Advisors Inc. Has $25.07 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,773 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 10.5% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $25,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.90. 1,299,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,277. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $54.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

