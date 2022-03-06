Tri Star Advisors Inc. Has $4.25 Million Stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,782 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 86.1% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.02. 1,132,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,473. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $42.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.60.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $5.494 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. This represents a yield of 18.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

