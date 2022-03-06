TriMas Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for TriMas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. TriMas had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $208.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $32.24 on Friday. TriMas has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in TriMas by 51.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in TriMas by 5.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in TriMas by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TriMas by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in TriMas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $94,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Finley acquired 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. TriMas’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

