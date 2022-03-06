Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.50 price target (up previously from $19.50) on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.65.

Shares of Trinity Capital stock opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77. Trinity Capital has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $495.84 million and a PE ratio of 5.22.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 117.60%. Research analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Trinity Capital by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 668,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 89,771 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Trinity Capital by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 26,867 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its position in Trinity Capital by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 606,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 66,852 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Trinity Capital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 585,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Trinity Capital by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 574,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940 shares during the period. 26.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

