Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.82.

SPG opened at $136.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.44. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.12 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

