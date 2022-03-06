Truist Financial Cuts Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $220.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ FY2022 earnings at $8.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.45.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $214.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.24. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $131.87 and a one year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $129,487.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $101,059.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,783 shares of company stock worth $4,506,184 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

