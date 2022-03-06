Truist Financial Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $261.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $270.00 to $261.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Target’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a hold rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $270.83.

NYSE:TGT opened at $224.10 on Wednesday. Target has a 1 year low of $167.05 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.95.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. BetterWealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $773,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Siena Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Target by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

