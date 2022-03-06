Truist Financial Raises Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $78.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.86.

Targa Resources stock opened at $69.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day moving average is $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 2.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 107.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

