Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $64.84

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $64.84 and last traded at $65.41, with a volume of 2058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average is $79.33. The company has a market capitalization of $689.51 million, a PE ratio of 93.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Tucows by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tucows by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tucows by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

