Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $5.31 Million in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 117,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.15% of Brighthouse Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 563.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 61,845 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at $2,042,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 101,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 21.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

BHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.48. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $62.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

