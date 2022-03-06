Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 83,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.15% of Cabot at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cabot by 70.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 315,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,944,000 after acquiring an additional 129,745 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cabot by 32.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,944,000 after acquiring an additional 441,649 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 23.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,056,000 after acquiring an additional 118,109 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Cabot by 21.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cabot by 60.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 34,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

CBT opened at $71.89 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $74.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.23. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.55%.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

