TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.23

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 102979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

TUIFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on TUI from GBX 230 ($3.09) to GBX 200 ($2.68) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on TUI in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TUI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of TUI in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Get TUI alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that TUI AG will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

About TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland and the Nordics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.