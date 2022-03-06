Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TWKS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Turing from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Turing from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Turing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turing has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. Turing has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.95.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Turing will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turing during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Turing during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Turing during the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Turing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,701,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Turing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,057,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

