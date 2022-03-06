TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Insider Sells $39,503.36 in Stock

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) insider James Mullen sold 2,374 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $39,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Mullen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, James Mullen sold 2,434 shares of TuSimple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $30,790.10.

On Monday, December 20th, James Mullen sold 195 shares of TuSimple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $6,140.55.

On Thursday, December 16th, James Mullen sold 181 shares of TuSimple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $6,181.15.

NASDAQ TSP opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average is $32.52. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. Research analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSP. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in TuSimple by 82.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in TuSimple by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TuSimple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 33.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

