Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Tutor Perini stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $496.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.28. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%.

In other Tutor Perini news, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $6,387,039.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $620,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,882,000 after acquiring an additional 106,826 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 121,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

