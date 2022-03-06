Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $4.35

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $4.50. Tuya shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 4,124 shares.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research report on Monday, February 21st.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)
Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
