Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 19,800 Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.54% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 226,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 84,927 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,753 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 847.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 117,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 104,918 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NREF shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NREF stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.91. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 904.42, a quick ratio of 904.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 70.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. This is a boost from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.35%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

