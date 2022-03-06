Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.70 Million Position in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 199,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.92% of Superior Industries International worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 295.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 133,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 963,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Superior Industries International news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 73,704 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $297,027.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 14,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $60,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 334,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,898 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Superior Industries International stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 4.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $9.72.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 1.02%.

About Superior Industries International (Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

