Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.80 Million Stake in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.46% of 89bio worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 89bio in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in 89bio by 6.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in 89bio in the third quarter valued at about $539,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in 89bio by 21.8% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in 89bio by 1.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar purchased 5,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,091 shares of company stock worth $532,624 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

ETNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on 89bio in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $3.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.80. 89bio, Inc. has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

