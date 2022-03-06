Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.10% of CBIZ worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CBZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.70. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $41.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.72.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.76 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $307,855.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

