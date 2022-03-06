Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 652.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYZ. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the third quarter worth about $225,000.

Shares of BATS IYZ opened at $29.84 on Friday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average of $32.17.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

