Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.82 Million Stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,276 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.15% of BrightSpire Capital worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRSP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Shares of NYSE BRSP opened at $8.68 on Friday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 75.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightSpire Capital Profile (Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.