Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $1.98 Million in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 103,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.07% of Vertex as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vertex by 469.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Vertex by 405.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Vertex by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $13.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,332.00 and a beta of 0.82. Vertex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $33.57.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $11,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

