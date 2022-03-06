Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases New Stake in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 163,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.35% of Radius Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Radius Health by 288.0% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,675,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,837 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Radius Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,768,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,410,000 after buying an additional 237,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Radius Health by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,452,000 after buying an additional 151,558 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in Radius Health by 109.2% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 246,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 128,685 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Radius Health by 126.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 113,500 shares during the period.

Radius Health stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $403.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80. Radius Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDUS. Morgan Stanley lowered Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Radius Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 768,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,507,786.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,946,997 shares of company stock worth $14,129,893. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

