Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 184,316 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184,316 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PACW. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 215.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,364,000 after acquiring an additional 879,754 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $36,103,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 136.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,846,000 after buying an additional 596,219 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 166.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 508,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,061,000 after buying an additional 317,598 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 73.5% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 720,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,636,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.27.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

